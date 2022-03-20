Brokers Set Expectations for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.