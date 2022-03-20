The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €123.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($115.75).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €75.90 ($83.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($110.35).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.