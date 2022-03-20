Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€270.00” Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($296.70) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($653.85) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
ETR HYQ opened at €370.60 ($407.25) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €386.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €481.55. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a twelve month high of €612.00 ($672.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
