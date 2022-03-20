UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €25.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.03 ($19.81).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €25.36 ($27.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a 52 week high of €24.75 ($27.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.12 and a 200-day moving average of €16.42.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

