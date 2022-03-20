Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,864,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after buying an additional 320,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $4,754,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -31.37%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

