Analysts Set Expectations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.21 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $218.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.