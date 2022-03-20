Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRNS opened at $10.00 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8,884.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

