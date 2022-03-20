Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $135.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62. Lennar has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. City State Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.