Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 304.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.50 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $58.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Inuvo by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 833,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inuvo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 282,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inuvo by 1,888.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 269,111 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inuvo during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

