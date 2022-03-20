Rosemary Leith Purchases 675 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Rosemary Leith acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,716 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £11,583 ($15,062.42).

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,764 ($22.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,777.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,038.78. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,285 ($16.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,493 ($32.42). The company has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

ICP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($33.09) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 2,885 ($37.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.