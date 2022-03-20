Head to Head Review: WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) & Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 19.24% 2.92% 0.33% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WVS Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.54 $1.30 million N/A N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.60 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

WVS Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

WVS Financial beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

WVS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

