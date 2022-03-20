Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IMARA Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IMARA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IMARA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.66. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

In other news, Director David M. Mott bought 50,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $30,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and sold 264,763 shares worth $580,946. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IMARA by 2,122.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 805,786 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in IMARA in the third quarter valued at $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IMARA in the third quarter valued at $3,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

