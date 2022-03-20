Cormark Increases Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target to C$1.75

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

CVE:LXE opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.59 and a 1 year high of C$1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

