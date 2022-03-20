Berenberg Bank Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. Barclays set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.55 ($54.45).

STM opened at €38.71 ($42.54) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.07. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a one year high of €21.45 ($23.57).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

