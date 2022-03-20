HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Nextech Ar Solutions (CNSX:NTAR)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nextech Ar Solutions (CNSX:NTAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
About Nextech Ar Solutions (Get Rating)
NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; ARitize Retail Showroom that provides choice, convenience, ratings, and reviews with the benefits of being in-store; ARitize App that allows to sell, learn, communicate, and share product, service, or experience through AR; and ARitize University, an AR learning system.
