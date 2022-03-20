Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 3,408 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,167 ($15.18) per share, with a total value of £39,771.36 ($51,718.28).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($13.55) per share, with a total value of £145.88 ($189.70).

On Monday, February 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.68) per share, with a total value of £153.96 ($200.21).

On Wednesday, January 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,467 ($19.08) per share, with a total value of £146.70 ($190.77).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,184 ($15.40) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,240.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,377.33. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91). The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.03) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.65).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

