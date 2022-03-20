TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Richard Tyson Sells 39,503 Shares

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.61), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($103,252.31).

LON TTG opened at GBX 219 ($2.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £386.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. TT Electronics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 315 ($4.10) to GBX 280 ($3.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 270 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.76).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

