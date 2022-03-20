Argus Capital Corp’s (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Argus Capital’s (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 21st. Argus Capital had issued 26,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of ARGUU stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Argus Capital has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11.

Get Argus Capital alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $253,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.