Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.49 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 3,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 255,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Specifically, Director Gaurav Aggarwal bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and have sold 22,453 shares worth $703,978. 67.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,209,000.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.