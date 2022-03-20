ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.35. 4,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 385,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Specifically, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ABM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ABM Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.