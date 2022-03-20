DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $87.26, but opened at $89.02. DocuSign shares last traded at $89.51, with a volume of 1,986 shares trading hands.
Specifically, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 899.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
