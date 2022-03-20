Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ecopetrol Call Options (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,199 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,702% compared to the typical daily volume of 233 call options.
Shares of EC stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $18.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecopetrol (EC)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.