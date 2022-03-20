Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ecopetrol Call Options (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,199 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,702% compared to the typical daily volume of 233 call options.

Shares of EC stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $18.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

