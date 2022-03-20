Traders Purchase High Volume of Darling Ingredients Put Options (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 564% compared to the typical volume of 602 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

