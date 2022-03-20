Nortech Systems (NSYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.29. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

