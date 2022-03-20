Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.55.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$60.34 on Friday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

