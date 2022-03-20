155675 (BLD.TO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 155675 (BLD.TO) has an average rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a one year low of C$49.61 and a one year high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

