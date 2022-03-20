Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

NYSE VCRA opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -304.35, a PEG ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70.

Vocera Communications ( NYSE:VCRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after buying an additional 218,628 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,838,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,282,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,160,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,254,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 3,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,417,000 after buying an additional 861,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

