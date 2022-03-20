AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

ANAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $761.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

