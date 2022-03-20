$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) will post $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.47 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,965 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $48,540,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.