extraDNA Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $126,171.60 and approximately $1,405.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,902.33 or 0.99948477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00251100 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.35 or 0.00279918 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00128370 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00030693 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

