Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post $1.13 EPS

Brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.17. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.02.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.93. 2,522,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,649. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average of $154.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

