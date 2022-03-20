ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). ChargePoint reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $203,779.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,928 shares of company stock worth $1,282,929. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,729,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,473. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

