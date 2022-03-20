ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). ChargePoint reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%.
In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $203,779.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,928 shares of company stock worth $1,282,929. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,729,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,473. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.
ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.