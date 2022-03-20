Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $158,585.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.37 or 0.06978173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.01 or 0.99931450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

