Efficient Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,257. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.