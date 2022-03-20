BarnBridge (BOND) One Day Volume Hits $30.78 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $50.25 million and approximately $30.78 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge coin can now be purchased for $7.94 or 0.00018925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BarnBridge Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,329,446 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarnBridge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

