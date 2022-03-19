Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of VV traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.40. The company had a trading volume of 508,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,727. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $179.46 and a one year high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.72.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

