Efficient Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $154.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,736. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.17 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.