Cartesi (CTSI) Hits Market Capitalization of $183.47 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $183.47 million and approximately $58.13 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.50 or 0.06976400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.60 or 0.99706965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041590 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 524,665,428 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

