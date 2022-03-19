Efficient Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,170 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 427,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after acquiring an additional 664,514 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,827,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

