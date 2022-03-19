Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $89,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $213.48. 1,191,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

