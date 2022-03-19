Ardent Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Kroger comprises approximately 0.3% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.82. 9,694,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,859,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

