ARMOR Market Cap Tops $3.79 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $117,388.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.14 or 0.06951620 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,844.58 or 0.99956494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041305 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

