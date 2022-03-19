Ardent Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,809 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.5% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $9.45 on Friday, hitting $167.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,372,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,725. The firm has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.74 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

