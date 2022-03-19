Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,966,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,323. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.