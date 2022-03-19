AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 147,694 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,694 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.32% of Genius Sports worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 1,132,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,481. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Genius Sports Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.