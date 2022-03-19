Mirrored Alibaba Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.52 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $7.52 million and $3,981.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $117.84 or 0.00280577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.84 or 0.06976204 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.37 or 0.99806496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 63,854 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

