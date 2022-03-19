Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Quest Resource updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

QRHC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

QRHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

