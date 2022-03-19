Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Boxlight updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Boxlight stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 5,316,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,271. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.43.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOXL. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Boxlight in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.
