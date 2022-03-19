Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Boxlight updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Boxlight stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 5,316,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,271. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.43.

Get Boxlight alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOXL. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Boxlight in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 4,449.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.