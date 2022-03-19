Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Boxlight updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BOXL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. 5,316,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,271. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.43. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOXL. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Boxlight in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 4,449.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38,536 shares during the period. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

