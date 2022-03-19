Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 537,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,004. The company has a market cap of $371.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
